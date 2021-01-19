Children narrowly escape harm after close encounter with Tempe Town Lake train

What makes the matter even worse, is that two adults were with them, allegedly taking selfies.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two kids were almost hit by a train near Tempe Town Lake. What makes the matter even worse, is that two adults were with them, allegedly taking selfies.

“I was just like who would take their kid on a train track,” says Candy Folsom, who witnessed the incident.

Candy Folsom was on a bike ride with her 9-year-old granddaughter Tatum McGahey on Monday when she noticed two kids on the train bridge with two adults.

The bridge is about 10 feet high.

“If one little thing moved from that train like a piece of metal or box they’re going to be dead,” says Folsom.

McGahey watched kids, close to her age, in danger.

“If they did get killed it would be very sad because they’re so young,” says McGahey.

Folsom and McGahey say luckily they all made it down safely after the train passed.

But one question still lingers for Folsom.

“Who would take their kid on a train track?” Folsom says.

This is near the same spot a train derailed in late July.

“The adults were actually laughing the kids were traumatized,” says McGahey. “We heard one of the kids say, I hated that.”

Everyone here was in so much shock no one called law enforcement, so there really isn’t a way to know who these people are.