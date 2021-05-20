4 children hurt after wind gust sends Mesa bounce house airborne

Firefighters say the children suffered moderate to serious injuries.

MESA, Ariz. — Four children were injured on Thursday after a party was derailed by a gust of wind that sent a bounce house in Mesa airborne.

The incident happened at a house near Brown and Val Vista. Firefighters say they received calls of a bounce house being lifted several feet in the air by wind.

When crews arrived, they found four kids, aged five to 11, were hurt. Firefighters say the children suffered moderate to serious injuries.

All of them were rushed to a hospital. The conditions of the children were not mentioned by authorities.

Up to Speed