Valley students become ill after pesticides were sprayed around playground

There was a significant medical presence at Midtown Primary School in Phoenix after several children reportedly came in contact with a pesticide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Several students reportedly felt ill after coming into contact with a pesticide at a Valley school Tuesday morning.

Upwards of 10 children were involved in the incident.

According to Phoenix fire, firefighters were dispatched to Midtown Primary School near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of children feeling ill after coming in contact with a weed killer.

A hazardous materials unit was sent to test the chemical and meter the area. Officials said the readings came back normal.

Maintenance workers reportedly sprayed pesticides on the grass outside the playground prior to the start of school, school faculty said. The incident reportedly occurred during morning recess when the students accidentally inhaled the chemical odor after playing near the border of the playground.

All of the children were evaluated, assessed and released to their parents, authorities said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.