An 18-month-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being found in a pool in Peoria on Friday morning.

Fire officials say the child’s family started CPR efforts before emergency personnel arrived at the home near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Video from Sky12 showed several officers in the backyard of the home and crime tape surrounding the residence.

Police say the boy is alive at a local hospital and is being treated at this time.