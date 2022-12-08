Child walking to school dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

Reports indicate the victims were allegedly crossing the street mid-block when the crash occurred.

PHOENIX — A child is dead after being struck by a car in Phoenix Thursday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers arrived at the scene near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street to find a man and his child were hit by a car while they were walking to school, the department said. The child was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.

Reports also indicate the victims were allegedly crossing mid-block when the crash occurred.

Police have yet to release the following information:

The identities of the victims involved

The identity of the driver

Whether impairment or speed were involved

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today. And follow us on social!\

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.