FD: Child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

The incident happened Tuesday evening near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, according to officials.

PHOENIX — A 9-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool in central Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The incident happened Tuesday evening near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Crews responded to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. and firefighters immediately started advanced life support measures on the child.

It's unclear at this time how long the child was under water.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added when they become available.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.