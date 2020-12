The child was not breathing and was transported to a local emergency center.

WADDELL, Ariz. — A 15-month-old child was pulled from a backyard pool Wednesday afternoon and rushed to a local emergency center, according to fire and medical officials.

It happened near Citrus Road and Northern Avenue in Waddell.

It's unknown how long the child was underwater, but the child was not breathing, officials say.

Crews on scene performed life saving efforts and the child was transported.