Child in extremely critical condition after near-drowning in Phoenix canal

The child was found in a canal near Indian School Road and 59th Avenue, police said.

PHOENIX — A child is in extremely critical condition after a near-drowning in a canal in the area of Indian School Road and 59th Avenue on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the area to conduct a welfare check. They were told by a passerby that there was a small child floating in a canal, police said.

When they arrived, they pulled the child, who they believe is about 3 years old, from the water, police said.

Fire personnel administered CPR before the child was transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Police determined that the child left a residence near the canal before entering. The child's parents were allegedly looking for him as well.

An investigation is ongoing.

12 News will update as more information is provided.

