Child in extremely critical condition after being found at bottom of pool in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 5-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after family found him at the bottom of a pool Sunday, officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called out to a home on W. Chama Dr. in North Phoenix just before noon for reports of a near drowning.

The mother could not find child for 15 minutes. The gate to the pool was open, however the pool was not in use and the water was murky.

Officials said when the boy was found in the pool, he did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

Crews began resuscitation efforts on the boy and took him to the ER for further treatment.

