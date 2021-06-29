2-year-old girl drowns in Chandler community lake

Police responded to a neighborhood near Alma School and Chandler Heights roads around 5:31 p.m.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday night after wandering from home and being discovered unconscious in a Chandler lake, according to police.

Police responded to a neighborhood near Alma School and Chandler Heights roads around 5:31 p.m. after the child was reported missing from an apartment complex.

Investigators said officers searched the area for the girl, and she was later found unconscious in a nearby community lake.

Officers performed CPR before the 2-year-old was rushed to a hospital, but she later died.

Police believe the girl wandered from the apartment unnoticed despite being watched by a relative.

Summers in Arizona always see a spike in accidental drownings, especially involving children.

In 2019, the Children's Safety Zone reported 36 total drowning deaths in Maricopa and Pinal Counties. Five of those deaths were in children ages 0 to 5.

In 2020, they reported an increase with 47 total deaths. 14 of those deaths were in children ages 0 to 5.

To save lives, the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona broke down important safety tips easily with the ABC's.

A. Adult Supervision

B. Barriers between children and water

C. Classes, CPR for adults and swim lessons.

