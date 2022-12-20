Child in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Phoenix, firefighters say

When firefighters arrived at the home near 39th Street and Thomas Road they found the 1 1/2-year-old boy breathing on his own.

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters say a toddler is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the home near 40th Street and Thomas Road they found the 1 1/2-year-old boy breathing on his own.

Officials say family members told firefighters the child was submerged in the pool for a brief amount of time before he was located.

Drownings can happen, even in the winter months, when children are not expected to be near water.

As the holidays approach, Phoenix Children's is hopeful no one loses sight of the sad statistic that so many children's lives are lost this time of year to drownings.

Even though it's not pool season, people are still easily distracted, whether it's guests, cooking, or simply the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.