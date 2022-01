The incident happened at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

PHOENIX — A young child is in critical condition after an accidental shooting in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, according to Phoenix police.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Phoenix Police are on scene at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road investigating a shooting incident involving a young child who was critically injured. PIO responding. pic.twitter.com/lJU4itLtiy — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 13, 2022

There is no additional information at this time.

