Child dies in Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX — A child died Wednesday afternoon in a north Phoenix apartment fire, officials said.

A woman is also in critical condition from burn injuries sustained from the fire, officials said.

The fatal fire was reported in a first-floor apartment unit near 2nd Avenue and Bell Road at about 1 p.m. A toddler could not be revived by the time firefighters found the young child in the unit.

Two firefighters sustained minor burn injuries and are in stable condition. A man who attempted to get inside the burning apartment before firefighters arrived also sustained some lacerations, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading to other parts of the building. The fire's cause is under investigation.