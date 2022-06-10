Police: Child accidentally shot, taken to hospital in Phoenix

The young child was accidentally shot by another juvenile after they found a gun in an apartment complex, police say.

PHOENIX — A juvenile girl was accidentally shot Thursday night at an apartment complex after another school-aged child found and picked up a firearm, police said.

The shooting occurred near 7th Avenue and Alta Vista Road in South Phoenix after a child discovered a loaded gun in their apartment unit, Phoenix police said.

The child sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital. Paramedics could be seen giving the wounded child a teddy bear as they were taking them away in an ambulance.

Phoenix police said officers are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the accidental shooting.

