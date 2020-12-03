PHOENIX — A child was taken to a local trauma facility after a crash near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Wednesday night, Phoenix Fire said.
Two adults were also taken to a hospital in stable condition, firefighters said.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Check back here for updates when we learn more.
