PHOENIX — A child was taken to a local trauma facility after a crash near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Wednesday night, Phoenix Fire said. 

Two adults were also taken to a hospital in stable condition, firefighters said. 

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

Check back here for updates when we learn more. 

