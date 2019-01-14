PHOENIX — Phoenix just got hotter— or spicier, rather.
Valley residents are the lucky taste testers of three new menu offerings from Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain announced Monday.
In August, Chick-fil-A introduced the Spicy Chick-n-Strips to Phoenix and other select cities as a test to see if the strips are popular enough to include on the official menu.
Like the spicy strips test, Phoenix customers will help Chick-fil-A determine whether to make these new limited-time items should be permanent editions to the menu.
Starting Jan.14, participating Phoenix, Yuma and Tucson Chick-fil-A locations will feature new spicy items on the menu.
Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit
The Chick-n-Strips Biscuit combines a combination of two customer favorites, the original Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The new breakfast menu item features two strips perfectly seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers and served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.
Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
If you're a fan of the Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich but could skip the breading, the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich was made for you. It features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, according to a news release. The sandwich is served on a multigrain brioche bun and comes with a side of new Cilantro Lime Sauce that was made to pair with the sandwich.
Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle
Chick-fil-A is also offering a new catering option. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe bundle lets guests build their own Spicy Grilled Sandwiches. According to Chik-fil-A, the bundle serves 10 people and comes with spicy grilled filets as well as Cilantro Lime Sauce and multigrain brioche buns.
RELATED: You can now get Chick-fil-A delivered nationwide, and your first sandwich is free
To see all the Arizona Chick-fil-A locations, click here.