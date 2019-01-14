PHOENIX — Phoenix just got hotter— or spicier, rather.

Valley residents are the lucky taste testers of three new menu offerings from Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain announced Monday.

In August, Chick-fil-A introduced the Spicy Chick-n-Strips to Phoenix and other select cities as a test to see if the strips are popular enough to include on the official menu.

Like the spicy strips test, Phoenix customers will help Chick-fil-A determine whether to make these new limited-time items should be permanent editions to the menu.

Starting Jan.14, participating Phoenix, Yuma and Tucson Chick-fil-A locations will feature new spicy items on the menu.

Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit

New breakfast item.

The Chick-n-Strips Biscuit combines a combination of two customer favorites, the original Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The new breakfast menu item features two strips perfectly seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers and served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.

Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

New sandwich features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a new multigrain brioche bun.

If you're a fan of the Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich but could skip the breading, the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich was made for you. It features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, according to a news release. The sandwich is served on a multigrain brioche bun and comes with a side of new Cilantro Lime Sauce that was made to pair with the sandwich.

Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle

New catering option lets guests built their own Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwiches.

Chick-fil-A is also offering a new catering option. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe bundle lets guests build their own Spicy Grilled Sandwiches. According to Chik-fil-A, the bundle serves 10 people and comes with spicy grilled filets as well as Cilantro Lime Sauce and multigrain brioche buns.

To see all the Arizona Chick-fil-A locations, click here.