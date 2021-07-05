'Chicago' the musical returning to Arizona Broadway Theatre after 423-day hiatus

The theatre put on sold-out performances of the musical in March of 2020 before closing due to the pandemic.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Arizona Broadway Theatre announced it is bringing back "Chicago" the musical in the fall after some of the performances were canceled in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Arizona Broadway Theatre put on four sold-out performances in March of last year before the pandemic shut down businesses, the theatre said in a Facebook post.

The theatre said those who had tickets to "Chicago" last year but didn't get to see the show will be contacted by the Patron Services Team in the upcoming weeks.

"Chicago" is the longest running American musical in Broadway history, set in Chicago in the jazz age.

Tickets are not yet available for "Chicago" but updates are expected to come to the theatre's website soon. The show will run Sept.19 - Oct. 30.

The theatre began putting on performances again on April 23 with "Nunsense" which runs through May 16. "Godspell" will follow from May 21 to June 13, "Gilligan's Island" from June 18 to July 11 and then "Little Shop of Horrors" from July 16 to Aug. 8.