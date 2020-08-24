Check your tickets! $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Peoria

This marks the second winning $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Peoria since Aug. 15.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Someone lucky bought a winning Powerball ticket in Peoria last week and the winner has yet to step forward.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four out of the five numbers and got the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 19, 30, 36, 42, 66 with Powerball number 14.

The ticket was sold on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Lee Lee Oriental Supermart located at 7575 W Cactus Road in Peoria.