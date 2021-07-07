Check your pockets: $30K Mega Millions ticket sold in Cave Creek

If you recently bought a lottery ticket in Cave Creek, you might be $30,000 richer.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Time to check your wallets and desks! There's a lottery ticket out there worth $30,000.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, a $30,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Fry’s located at 4815 E Carefree Hwy in Cave Creek. The ticket was for the July 6 drawing, officials said.

The winning ticket apparently matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were 18, 47, 63, 68, 69 with Mega Ball number 14.

A cash prize for this ticket is $10,000, but the winning ticket was a Megaplier ticket, meaning the winnings tripled to a total of $30,000.

