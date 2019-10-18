PHOENIX — The spooky season is upon us in Arizona and the 12 News Digital team decided it was a perfect time to help everyone get in the Halloween spirit. This month, several of our digital producers took to the streets to give us a look at some spooky spots and haunted locales around the Grand Canyon state.

Here are a couple of the locations we visited.

Fighting the fright at Fear Farm

Of course, Halloween isn't Halloween without a visit to a haunted house attraction. So this month, we made a stop at Fear Farm in Glendale.

12 News digital producers, Hayden Packwood, Cameron LaFontaine and Caylee Scott, fighting the fright at a haunted house for Fear Farm's 20th anniversary. Hayden worked himself up all week anticipating being scared by the hauntings at Fear Farm. Turns out, the scares made Cameron and Caylee scream just as much as Hayden.

Watch the video below to see how they fared. If you want to check out Fear Farm yourself, the Halloween hot spot is located near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road. For tickets and other information, visit the Fear Farm website.

The haunted past of Prescott, Arizona

Besides haunted attractions, we decided to investigate some of the truly haunted spots in Arizona. One of the most spooky spots in Arizona calls Prescott home.

The Old West town of Prescott, Arizona is filled with history and spirits. Join us as we go on a ghost tour of some of the most haunted spots in the Northern Arizona town. Darlene Wilson, co-author of "Haunted Prescott", lead us and a tour group through Prescott's most haunted spots on one of her Haunting Experience Tours.

Hear more about the ghost stories in the video below.

