AVONDALE, Ariz. — Students will walk into a brand new high school in Avondale Wednesday for their first day of class.

West Point High School was built to handle overcrowding at other Tolleson Union High School District schools.

Innovation is a big part of the new campus and the high school has partnered with Luke Air Force Base to offer science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) curriculum.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn coding as well.

One feature in the school is what the district is calling the Innovation Center. It’s like a media library at any other high school, but bigger and with more components.

"We want to have free-thinking, it's going to be a space that's going to be able to be configured. There's going to be a lot of technology infused into the area," Joseph Ortiz, Director of public relations for the Tolleson Union High School District said.

Freshman and Sophomore students will start on Wednesday. The first graduating class will be the class of 2022.

The district says they plan to add a class each year to serve students from freshman through senior years. Once finished the school will be able to educate about 2,800 students at capacity.

