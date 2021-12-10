Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport advises checking flight status this morning

The airport experienced a "power bump" and are working to get all of its systems back online, officials tweeted.

Anyone flying out of Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix this morning should check to see if their flight is on time, a tweet from the airport said Monday morning.

An 8:30 a.m. tweet, accompanied by a red alarm GIF, said the airport experienced a "power bump" that caused its systems to go offline. Airport officials are now working to get all systems back up and running.

The outage is reportedly due to damaged electrical equipment, Arizona Public Service (APS) said. The estimated restoration time is set for 12:30 p.m.

"Our two busiest airlines, American Airlines and Southwest are having significant flight impacts," airport officials said. "We recommend that passengers check flight status before coming to the airport."

Anyone looking to check the status of their flight can see detailed flight times and delays on the airport's website here.

Alert: We’ve had a power bump and are working to get all systems back online. Good idea to check flight status before coming to the airport. pic.twitter.com/uruVEKZAGK — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) November 8, 2021

The news of potential delays and cancelations comes not long after Southwest Airlines had to cancel hundreds of flights due to major disruptions in service.

The airline said in a Facebook post that due to air traffic control issues and disruptive weather that a large number of flights would be canceled across the U.S.

The cancellations marked the highest rate by far of other major U.S. airlines.

The cancelations aren't expected to stop anytime soon, according to travel experts.

Since airlines have been canceling thousands of flights as a result of multiple factors, including staffing shortages, it’s best to take precautions and plan for the worst, said Nancy Melton, a travel agent at Preferred Travel Services.

“It was very challenging to travel during the holidays [in the past], so when you add COVID to it, it’s just another component,” Melton explained.

