The Scottsdale City Court dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews on Wednesday, according to court records.

The charge that was dropped stemmed from an incident in May at his Scottsdale condominium complex.

A security officer at the complex asked to press charges after Matthews and his friends allegedly jiggled the handle on one of her car doors as she sat inside working on paperwork. The guard said he and his friends appeared drunk.

A friend of Matthews asked the guard to calm down and not tell management. That's when Matthews walked away and allegedly pulled his pants down and grabbed his buttcheeks, the police report says.

The guard told police Matthews kept his underwear on and she did not see his butt.

Surveillance video shows a man walking to the elevators with his pants around his ankles and his underwear on, according to the police report.

Matthews expressed regret over the incident while speaking to reporters in September.

"I regret any of my actions that would ever put a distraction on the team or distress any individual," Matthews said. "I take a lot of pride in preparing myself for the season and representing the Toronto Maple Leafs as well as I can."

