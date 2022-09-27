Arizona MVD road test: What you need to know about exam updates

There are a few new processes for the MVD road test, ADOT says. Here's what you should know before you go.

PHOENIX — It looks like new drivers will need to know their vehicles a little more now thanks to new changes to the road test from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

Among the new updates is the new process where drivers will be asked to provide proof of insurance and registration prior to the exam. Once the driver is ready to begin the driving portion of the test, the instructor will then ask the applicant to provide the registration and insurance documents for the vehicle.

According to a release from ADOT, this updated process ensures drivers know what documents are required in each vehicle, along with where they are located.

“These changes are intended to provide a consistent experience at any of the MVD offices or authorized third party locations across Arizona,” said Mike Cryderman, MVD field operations administrator. “This new process continues our vision to become the safest, most reliable transportation system in the country.”

New drivers taking the test at the MVD or an authorized third-party location will have the new experience beginning this month.

Another update is a new step that includes a quick vehicle inspection. This update will determine if the vehicle is properly maintained and operational for the road. ADOT said tire safety and turn-signal lights will be some of the elements checked at this point.

Drivers will also want to make sure they know their car or truck from top to bottom thanks to this next change. ADOT added that the "customer basic safety knowledge" is another new step where the applicant must demonstrate the ability of using different aspects of the vehicle or identify the condition of the car prior to beginning the road test.

For this section, drivers will be asked to find and demonstrate several vehicle features including the windshield wipers, emergency brakes, hazard lights and high beams.



After the applicant and the vehicle is cleared, the test is ready for the next step. This portion of the test should reportedly take around 15-20 minutes to cover the five to eight miles that reflect a typical commute.

A pilot program at 12 field offices across the state since August of 2021 helped initiate these changes. These exam changes are expected to take effect Sept. 29, 2022 at all MVD and third-party locations.

For additional information regarding the road tests and the updates, visit the official ADOT website.

