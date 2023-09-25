Chandler will pay residents more money to get rid of grass

The City of Chandler is offering more money to incentivize local residents to replace their grass lawns with low-water-use plants.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The City of Chandler will pay residents more money to get rid of their grass lawns.

The city council recently approved changes to an incentive program that's been trying to convince Chandler homeowners to replace their grass with low-water-use plants.

Residents had been eligible to receive 20 cents for every square-foot of grass they replace. That rate has been increased to $2 per square-foot.

The minimum acreage to qualify has also been reduced from 1,000 square feet to 500 square feet.

According to the city, residents can save up to $3,000 on utility costs by replacing their grass.

Chandler is now offering an incentive to apartment complexes, commercial businesses and HOAs to replace a large acreage of grass. Commercial customers can be paid $3 per square-foot of certain types of non-functional turf, as well as get up to 25% of the landscaping costs reimbursed.

The new water rebates take effect Oct. 1. More information about the city's water conservation programs can be found here.

