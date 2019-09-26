Two schools in Chandler were under lockdown on Thursday after police said a woman called 911 to report that her husband was chasing her down the street with a gun.

Pueblo JHS and La Paloma were under lockdown after the incident, Chandler police said.

The woman called 911 around 12:30 p.m. saying her husband was chasing her down the street with the gun.

She is safe and not injured.

Multiple officers are in the area of Kitty Hawk and Terrace.

Chandler police said it is an active scene and advised residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place.

At 3 p.m., police urged residents of the neighborhood from Twelve Oaks Boulevard to Stellar Airpark and from Folley Place to Earhart Way to stay sheltered in place.

This is a developing situation. Stay with 12 News for the latest.