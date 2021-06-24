Chandler reaches $1.1 million settlement with family of Anthony Cano after he was shot, killed by officer

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on March 20.
The City of Chandler reached a $1,125,000 settlement with the family of 17-year-old Anthony Cano on Thursday night after he was shot and killed by a Chandler police officer earlier this year.
Cano was allegedly riding his bike when he came into contact with Officer Chase Bebak-Miller near Nevada and Erie streets around 9:30 p.m on Jan. 2.
Chandler PD said that Bebak-Miller attempted a traffic stop because Cano was riding between two lanes of the road. When the stop was initiated, Cano got off of the bike and ran toward Gazelle Meadows Park.
Bebak-Miller exited his vehicle and ran after Cano before shooting him in the back twice, the second time while Cano was face-down on the ground.
Police body camera footage shows Cano tossing a gun away from himself during the pursuit.
Bebak-Miller can be heard on body camera footage saying he saw Cano drop a gun on the ground before he shot Cano.
Body camera footage never shows Cano turn and aim the gun at Bebak-Miller.
On Thursday, the Chandler City Council announced the settlement decision.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.