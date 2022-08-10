Chandler police searching for suspect in reported sex assault of young boy

Police said the reported incident happened on July 29 between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. near Warner and McQueen roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is investigating after a young boy was reportedly sexually assaulted after being lured away from a bus stop last month.

Police said the reported incident happened on July 29 between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m. near Warner and McQueen roads.

Authorities said the child told officers he was led away from the bus stop by a man driving a golf cart. The boy said the suspect took him to an apartment complex nearby and assaulted him.

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man with dark hair and dark eyes. The boy told police the man was riding a black golf cart and wore a blue or black-colored shirt with lettering on it with dark blue and black pants.

Police said they are aware maintenance workers ride in carts and wear similar clothing, and they are currently looking for leads unrelated to apartment complex staff.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Chandler police at 480-782-4165.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed