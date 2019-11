CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler police officer has minor injuries after a crash near Warner Road and Arizona Avenue on Friday night.

Police said a patrol car tried to avoid a car that turned left in front of it, and the patrol car crashed into a light pole.

The other car caught fire, but the driver was not injured.

The officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Traffic is restricted in the area as police investigate for the next couple of hours.