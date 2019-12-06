PHOENIX — This isn't a story you hear every day.

A Chandler police officer was struck by part of a bullet on Wednesday—but there was not a suspect who did the shooting.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, dropped a number of bullets outside of the department's range, spokesman Detective Seth Tyler said.

Tyler said one of the bullet primers—the part of the gun that initiates the firing—struck, causing the bullet to release from the casing.

The officer was struck by a fragment from the bullet casing and was treated by the Chandler Fire Department for a minor injury.

No further information was immediately released.

