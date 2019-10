CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Chandler Monday evening.

Police said a dark-colored SUV hit an adult and a child near Alma School Road and Erie Street, killing the adult.

The 12-year-old child is in critical condition, police said.

The suspect vehicle went northbound after the crash, police said.

Alma School Road is closed in both directions between Flint and Galveston streets.