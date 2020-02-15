CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are looking for a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon.

Police said 13-year-old India Carldwell was last seen in the area of Alma School and Elliot roads around 12:30 p.m.

India is an African-American girl about 5 feet tall with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, black pants, brown high-heel shoes and a light blue jacket carrying a pink and black backpack.

Police said she has autism and a speech impediment.

Police released a photo of India captured by a surveillance camera at a local store.

Chandler Police Department

If you have any information, contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130.