PHOENIX — The Chandler Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Chandler Wednesday morning.

According to Chandler police, an officer heard gunshots in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street.

That officer began investigating and found 33-year-old Darrell Rushing had been shot.

Police said there was no suspect information available at this time and a motive is unknown.

The Chandler Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call Chandler police at 480-782-4130. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Chandler Boulevard was closed for sometime Wednesday from Delaware to McQueen as police investigated the shooting.