An officer with the Arizona Department of Transportation was involved in a shooting Thursday morning in Chandler, police said.

According to police, ADOT officers were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant around 6 a.m. to a suspect at an apartment complex near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road.

Police said the suspect got into a vehicle and drove at the ADOT officers striking one of them. The other officers opened fire on the vehicle.

Police said no ADOT officers were injured.

The suspect stopped driving while still inside the complex and fled on foot. He is described as a black man in his 20s. It is not known if he is armed or not.

Chandler PD are "actively searching" for the suspect in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road.

A school in the area, San Marcos Elementary School, is on a modified lockdown, meaning students are able to move about the campus while police patrol the school.