Suspect sought by Chandler PD considered 'armed and dangerous'

Chandler police are looking for Alan Burgener after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend Monday morning.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is looking for a 40-year-old man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend Monday morning near Dobson and Ray roads.

Alan Burgener has been identified as the man sought by police for the violent altercation reported at about 10:30 a.m.

Burgener's ex-girlfriend sustained a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting.

After the altercation, the suspect fled to another residence and allegedly stole a car that's described as a 2017 silver Ford Mustang convertible with the Washington State license plate number BHF3410.

Chandler police said Burgener has ties to the city of Mesa and has had prior contacts with police involving domestic violence and drug-related offenses.

Anyone who sees Burgener should call 911 and not attempt to make contact with him since he's considered "armed and dangerous," police said.

Up to Speed

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.