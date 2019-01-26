CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police identified a body recovered from a canal as Samuel Contreras, who suffered from dementia and went missing Friday night.

A couple, taking a walk Saturday morning noticed a body in the canal near Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road, Chandler Fire said.

Chandler Technical Rescue crews determined it was a recovery of a body, not a water rescue.

Police said, Samuel Contreras, the 85-year-old who went missing from a group home Friday night, was who they found in the canal.

A Silver Alert was issued for Contreras after he went missing.