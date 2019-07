CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department said a man is dead after a family fight Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting call came in around 8:30 a.m. from a home near Gilbert Road south of Chandler Heights Road.

According to police, the shooter called 911 to report he had shot a family member. The 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a family argument turned physical before weapons were brought into the fight. A single shot was fired, according to police.