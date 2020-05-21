A Chandler mom who got COVID-19 missed deadline to get a yearbook for her high school senior. The community stepped up.

One Chandler mom, who got sick with the coronavirus says she missed the deadline to get her daughter a yearbook.`

COVID-19 has changed the way people are working, living and going to school and high school seniors are now missing out on some of the rites of passage that come with this time. But one thing they have to hold onto is their yearbooks.

“By the time it was done I had 103.7 fever,” Mindy Muir said. “It was more or less the pure pain of achiness of a flu that you’ve never experienced.”

When the day came for picking up yearbooks for her Chandler High School senior, she realized with her sickness, she forgot about the deadline.

“That just broke my heart,” Muir said.

She started making all the calls she could to get her daughter, Cecily a yearbook.

“I kept running into roadblocks,” Muir said.

In a last attempt, she posted on Facebook. The post caught the attention of Kris Terry. Terry’s daughter, Jaiah Marley is a freshman at Chandler High.

“It was one of those things I did a sad face and I kind of kept scrolling but then my heart it was heavy so I kept going back to it,” Terry said. “I was just led to reach out and just say, ‘We have one!’”

Terry and Marley gave the yearbook over without a cost to Muir.

“I had to say, ‘Is this too good to be true?’,” Muir said.

“For me it was just a yearbook and a fun item, but for her I knew it meant a lot more, so I’m glad she has it,” Marley said.

Cecily and Mindy Muir say they’re grateful for Marley and Terry’s generosity.