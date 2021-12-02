Chandler mixologist killed by alleged wrong-way driver on I-10

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Flowers and candles sit outside the door at the Brickyard Downton in Chandler.
A note says the restaurant is closed today after one of their own was killed by a wrong-way driver.
Robert “Bobby” Kramer, 31, was a respected mixologist in the Valley. Serving as the food and beverage director for both the Brickyard Downtown and Hidden House in Chandler.
He also served as a Navy corpsman during operation enduring freedom, according to a statement released by the restaurants’ marketing director.
Early Wednesday morning, troopers say Kramer was killed by a wrong-way driver on the I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.
According to DPS, a 25-year-old woman was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes where she collided with Kramer’s vehicle.
Kramer was killed and the woman was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. DPS suspects impairment may have been involved.
Kramer leaves behind a wife and son.
A memorial fund has been set up for the family: it can be found on Facebook.