Chandler man gets probation for importing counterfeit N95 masks

Prosecutors said the Arizona man sold over 20,000 of the masks to a vendor that supplied them to a VA medical center in Minnesota.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler man has been placed on probation for one year after he pleaded guilty to importing counterfeit N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Cohn, 68, was sentenced last week in federal court after pleading guilty to one count of importing goods by means of false statements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

In October 2020, Cohn imported counterfeit N95 masks into the U.S. from China by using fake shipping labels that attempted to present the products as being legitimate.

N95 masks were in high demand for healthcare workers during the peaks of the pandemic since they were better suited for protecting users from the virus.

But federal inspectors in Phoenix quickly discovered Cohn's masks were counterfeits after 3M confirmed the defendant's products weren't produced by the company's facilities.

Prosecutors said Cohn sold 20,000 of his masks to a third-party vendor that had supplied the masks to a Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Minnesota. The counterfeit masks were seized before they were used by medical workers.

Cohn was also ordered to pay $8,000 in unpaid taxes and tariffs to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

