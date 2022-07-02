Chandler man hospitalized after being pulled from backyard pool

The Chandler Fire Department says the man was found unresponsive in a backyard pool. There is no further information on his condition.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 36-year-old man is in the hospital after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool, officials with the Chandler Fire Department said.

At this time, details about the incident are limited, but Chandler police were called to a home on West Galveston Street for reports of someone unresponsive in the pool.

Fire officials confirmed that the man has been transported to a local hospital. He is currently with emergency room staff, but there is no further information on his condition.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch