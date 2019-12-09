Two Chandler High School students were taken to a local hospital after they were hit by a vehicle outside the school near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard Wednesday evening, according to the Chandler Fire Department.

Sky 12 footage shows paramedics and police officers at the scene.

Police said both teens were sitting on a curb and were conscious and alert when officers arrived.

One of the teens, a 14-year-old, has serious injuries. The other, whose age is unknown, went to the hospital with minor injuries, a battalion chief with Chandler Fire said.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

It is unclear whether the driver in the crash stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.