Chandler good Samaritan left paralyzed, suspect arrested

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A valley family is wondering what’s next after their beloved father and brother stepped up to do the right thing. Now, he is in the hospital fighting for his life.

Victor Navarro Jr. tried to stop a fight in the East Valley, that he wasn’t even part of when a suspect shot him. His family says now he is paralyzed.

“It’s just devastating for our family…He’s always been the type to help a phone that needed help. Regardless of who they were,” says Mitzi Medina, Navarro’s sister-in-law.

Navarro is known for his good-hearted nature.

Police say the father of two, jumped into action when he heard a fight break out outside of his apartment. It happened near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard Monday night. Investigators say when he got there a man shot him multiple times. He is in critical condition.

“We’re just devastated we cannot believe that this is happening. He’s so full of life,” says Medina through tears.

Police say Cameron Booker shot Victor. Booker is now behind bars and has been charged with aggravated assault. Navarro’s family thinks he should be charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say that Booker and some friends were visiting from Chicago when a fight broke out in a party bus between their group and another, that spilled onto the street. Navarro tried to intervene.

Navarro is a talented musician. His family is devastated he won’t ever be able to play music again or be there for his daughters in the same way.

“The thought of him not ever being able to play with them again, to be there for them, to walk them down the aisle. It’s not fair. It’s heartbreaking,” says Medina.

They are hoping he wakes up, but know if he does, his life won’t be the same.

“We’re not looking forward to the day that he finds out,” says Medina.