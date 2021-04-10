Chandler home transforms into 'Nightmare Before Christmas' to get in the Halloween spirit

One home in the East Valley is embracing the spooky season with a little help from the "Nightmare Before Christmas."

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Tis the season... for spooky and scary? In one Chandler neighborhood, the answer is a resounding yes.

For those taking a drive down this street, one house will pop out from the rest. A dazzling display of haunting Halloween decorations covers the front of this home, enchanting those who come across it.

In a setup normally seen in the season of candy canes and reindeer, this homeowner went all out to showcase his love of the haunting holiday.

"You've got Halloween," he said. "Tis the season is the reason."

He added he created the "Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired display for the neighbors and to bring some fun to the neighborhood.

The display started back in 2014 with a few small items and eventually grew into the complex symphony of light and sound we see today. He added that the current setup in the front of his house took about two weeks to create.

The display is free for anyone to stop by and see. The homeowner said he enjoys doing it because he likes to see people's reactions to it.

"After 2020, especially with everyone being locked down at that point and time, what better way to make people happy," he said.

