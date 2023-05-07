Fireworks damage, close Chandler playground, city says

The City said the fire appears to have been caused by fireworks that were set off nearby, igniting the wood chips in the playground area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The playground located at Paseo Vista Recreation Area in Chandler is closed after it was damaged by a fire likely caused by fireworks, the City of Chandler said Wednesday.

The City said the fire appears to have been caused by fireworks that were set off nearby, igniting the wood chips in the playground area.

The fire destroyed two slides, melted rubber safety surfacing, burned a sunshade and caused damage to concrete, poles and railings.

The Paseo Vista Recreation Area is located at 3850 S. McQueen Road in Chandler. The timeline to fix the damage is to be determined.

There is no estimated time for the playground to be reopened.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."