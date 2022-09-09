Central High School on lockdown after reports of a fight; all students safe, district says

PHOENIX — Central High School in Phoenix has been placed on lockdown as officers work to clear classrooms and investigate a fight and "possible popping" sounds allegedly heard nearby.
Phoenix Union school district said all students are safe and are asking parents not to come to campus. Reunification will take place at Indian School Park on Central and Glenrosa avenues
Phoenix police said the Xavier, Brophy and Coding Academy campuses were also on lockdown as a precaution.
Roads leading into Central High may be closed down and Valley Metro has temporarily closed nearby light rail stations.
Pictures taken at the scene show a large police presence stationed outside the high school campus.
Police say officers will clear each classroom of the campus before the lockdown is lifted.
A police spokesperson warned citizens to not come to the high school campus bringing weapons.
As of 2 p.m., Phoenix police says the campus has been cleared and no evidence has been found to suggest any gunshots had been fired.
Phoenix police responded to a social medial threat last Thursday that triggered a lockdown at Central High School. Police detained an individual in relation to that threat.
Over the last few weeks, several other incidents have been reported at schools across Arizona involving threats and students bringing weapons to school.
