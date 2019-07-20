PHOENIX — A fire that broke out east of Interstate 17 near New River on Saturday has grown to 250 acres but is not currently impacting the highway or forcing any evacuations, officials said.

The Central Fire is burning about three miles east and northeast of New River, according to the Arizona State Forestry.

It is believed to have began in the Tonto National Forest. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

About 70 firefighters from multiple agencies were working on the ground and in the air to stop the growth of the fire, which continued to burn north.

Traffic on I-17 was not affected and there were no evacuations ordered as of Saturday afternoon.

