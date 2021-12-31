Celebratory gunfire is illegal in Phoenix. This unsolved case from 22 years ago is why

As Phoenix residents get ready to ring in the new year, police remind everyone that celebratory gunfire is illegal.

PHOENIX — Many are set to celebrate the new year at various gatherings and events across the Valley. From fireworks shows to movie marathons, everyone has their favorite way to celebrate.

Some may even consider firing guns into the air. But if that is on your mind, the Phoenix Police Department wants to remind everyone that if you decide to do that, you will be breaking the law.

In a recent Facebook post from Phoenix police, they explain that celebratory gunfire is a Class 6 felony in Arizona. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Along with the reminder, the post also mentions the Silent Witness case that inspired Shannon's Law, the legislation that made it illegal to fire celebratory gunshots into the air.

CELEBRATORY GUNFIRE IS ILLEGAL 22 years ago, Shannon Smith was killed by a stray bullet in Central Phoenix. To this... Posted by Phoenix Police Department on Friday, December 31, 2021

Shannon Smith was killed by a stray bullet in Phoenix 22 years ago and authorities still haven't been able to identify the shooter. If you or anyone you know has information related to this case, please contact Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

12 News on YouTube