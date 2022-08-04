Celebrate Mesa is back at Pioneer Park

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

MESA, Ariz. — Celebrate Mesa, a free and family-friendly spring event, is setting up at Pioneer Park on Saturday.

The city is inviting the community to celebrate Earth Day with interactive booths, carnival rides, a petting zoo, live music, prizes, Encanto characters and more.

With Earth Day being a focal point of the party, there will be a Living Green Village with about 30 exhibits. People who visit Pioneer Park on Saturday will learn about composting, zero waste fashion, gardening, recycling, conservation and more.

Tony Duncan, a local hoop dancer and creator of the "water=life" display will also host an exhibit.

Duncan created the display with his wife, Violet, which was just recognized as a finalist in the AZ Forward Environmental Excellence Awards. It will be featured in Saturday's Living Green Village at Celebrate Mesa.

East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) students will also host a fashion show, featuring their zero-waste clothing creations.

While the Celebrate Mesa event is free, there is a $5 charge for unlimited access to the carnival rides.

