Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Latinx stories from around the Valley

The period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 looks to celebrate the contributions of families with roots from Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America, & the Caribbean.

ARIZONA, USA — We are officially in Hispanic Heritage Month, the federally recognized time between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 which educates the public and celebrates the contributions of families with roots from Spain, Mexico, Central America, South America, & the Caribbean.

The observation started back in 1968, when President Lyndon Johnson instituted Hispanic Heritage Week. It was expanded to the current 30-day period by President Ronald Regan in 1988.

The first day of Hispanic Heritage Month is a significant date for Latin America. On Sept. 15, Latin Americans celebrate the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence days within Hispanic Heritage Month, with Mexico's on Sept. 16 and Chile's on Sept. 18.

During this celebration, 12 News is telling the stories and sharing the experiences of Hispanics across the Valley.

Long-time Arizona chef uses Hispanic heritage has been a recipe for success

Valley Chef Antonio Gordillo left Oaxaca, Mexico o at a young age, but brought his family’s love for food with him.

Gordillo thinks community, family, religion, traditions and fiestas showcase Hispanic Heritage. Dia de Los Muertos is his favorite because of the food.

“What inspired me to be a chef is me growing up with my nana-her cooking from scratch, an open wood fire, just me watching her," said Gordillo.

Gordillo thinks community, family, religion, traditions and fiestas showcase Hispanic Heritage. Dia de Los Muertos is his favorite because of the food.

Read Chef Gordillo's full story here.





Phoenix man brings the cuisine of Puerto Rico to the Valley

“Everybody likes the culture; Puerto Rican culture is a mixture of all different backgrounds," Wesley Andujar, the owner of Puerto Rican Latin Bar & Grill, said.

Andujar has been serving up Puerto Rican to Phoenix for nearly a decade.

Puerto Rico is a U.S. colony, but it's also considered part of Latin America. Anduajar called Puerto Rico the "island of enchantment“ saying that everybody likes to go there and have fun.

Even during spring training season, you’ll see a variety of baseball players getting a taste of what feels like a home cooked meal at the restaurant.

Read more of Wesley Andujar's story here.

Stay tuned to 12 News for more stories coming during the month!

Interested in getting Arizona news in Spanish? Be sure to like our 12 News en Español Facebook page here.



